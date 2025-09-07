Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Photronics worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,419,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Photronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,224,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Photronics Stock Up 1.9%

PLAB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,960.63. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $1,534,335. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.