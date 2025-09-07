Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,002.89. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,237. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 108.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,904 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $34,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 957,842 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $14,206,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,312,000 after purchasing an additional 490,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

