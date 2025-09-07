Pixelworks, Inc. $PXLW Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 7.50% of Pixelworks worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PXLW has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

