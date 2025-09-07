Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Polaris by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.
Polaris Price Performance
PII opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.08.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.