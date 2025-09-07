Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Polaris by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.