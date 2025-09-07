ProShares Large Cap Core Plus $CSM Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

