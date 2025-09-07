Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 82.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $134.95 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,881.20. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $418,718.82. Following the sale, the director owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,340.74. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,378 shares of company stock worth $7,139,186. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

