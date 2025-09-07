Quarry LP Acquires 3,749 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Quarry LP increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 330.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 800.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.5%

GLDD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $193.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

