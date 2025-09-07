Quarry LP Buys New Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,767,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,713,000 after buying an additional 1,203,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6,732.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 989,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 961.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 642,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 581,952 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 844,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $36.08 on Friday. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGN. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

