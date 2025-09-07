Quarry LP Buys Shares of 7,047 Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleanspark by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Cleanspark by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 418,413 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Cleanspark by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 84,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Cleanspark by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 144,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

CLSK stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Cleanspark’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

