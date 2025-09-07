Quarry LP Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,019,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 490,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.29.

Primerica stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Primerica’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

