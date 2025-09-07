Quarry LP Makes New $47,000 Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $34.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
In related news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
