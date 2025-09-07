Quarry LP Purchases New Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millrose Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Profile



Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

