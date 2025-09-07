Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 242,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 67,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,205,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

