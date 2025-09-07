Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $75.58.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%.The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

