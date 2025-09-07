Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 32,521 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 535.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3,833.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after acquiring an additional 404,204 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 35,119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 71,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $104.68.

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

