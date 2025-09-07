Reviewing Chiyoda (CHYCY) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 127.16% 6.60% Chiyoda Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion $178.11 million 6.72 Chiyoda Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 31.93

This table compares Chiyoda and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chiyoda’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chiyoda competitors beat Chiyoda on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

