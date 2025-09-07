Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Omada Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Omada Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Omada Health stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Omada Health has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Omada Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter valued at $458,000.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

