Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRZ. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Starz Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starz Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $12.60 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $105,138.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,260 shares in the company, valued at $548,534.80. The trade was a 23.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,796 shares of company stock worth $201,896. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

