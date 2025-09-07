Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,964,000 after purchasing an additional 293,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 201,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

