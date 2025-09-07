Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $300.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. Bank of America upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $261.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 326.65, a PEG ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.03. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,859 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

