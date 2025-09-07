Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2%

RHP stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.