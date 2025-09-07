Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after acquiring an additional 604,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after acquiring an additional 281,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6%

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

