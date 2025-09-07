SM Energy Company $SM Position Lifted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

