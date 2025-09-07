Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 39.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.79 on Friday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.
In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
