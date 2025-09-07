Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Critical Analysis

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 7.72 $36.95 million $0.36 85.75 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $535.64 million 1.07 $30.56 million $0.31 114.13

Profitability

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.. Sportradar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 9.35% 11.74% 4.67% Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 1.07% 9.53% 7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 4 13 1 2.83 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Risk & Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

