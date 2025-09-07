State of Wyoming Acquires 150 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.71 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

