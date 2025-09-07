State of Wyoming Acquires 2,242 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.56 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,113.20. This represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

