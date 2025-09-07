State of Wyoming Acquires 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $116,321,123. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone stock opened at $4,216.31 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,898.57 and a 52-week high of $4,248.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,929.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,744.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,148.90.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

