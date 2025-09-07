State of Wyoming Acquires 917 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 378,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 249,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TREE opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $445,455.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. This trade represents a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $69,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,075.92. The trade was a 49.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.