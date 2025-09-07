State of Wyoming Acquires 9,977 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.