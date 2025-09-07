State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 25,769.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.98 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

