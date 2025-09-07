State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UCB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.9%

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

