State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

State of Wyoming raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 421.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 157,110.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HWKN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.