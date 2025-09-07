State of Wyoming Buys 837 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKWD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

