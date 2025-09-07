State of Wyoming Buys New Stake in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Doximity by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Doximity by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.