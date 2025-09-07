State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 1,144 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

