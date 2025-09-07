State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 7,481 Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sinclair by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $963.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.31. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.16 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

