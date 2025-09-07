State of Wyoming Cuts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

State of Wyoming cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $174.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $151.60 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

