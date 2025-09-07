State of Wyoming Grows Stock Position in Certara, Inc. $CERT

State of Wyoming grew its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 493.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Certara were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,590 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,852,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 590.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 431,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 368,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $10.52 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

