State of Wyoming Has $118,000 Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD

State of Wyoming lessened its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Harold Yecies sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,225. This trade represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc David Benathen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 389,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,261.86. The trade was a 16.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.56.

LifeMD Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.