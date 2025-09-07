State of Wyoming Has $121,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its position in Papa John’s International by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.42%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

