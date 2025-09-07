State of Wyoming Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. $NABL

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in N-able were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in N-able by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in N-able by 241.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 332.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,244.60. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the sale, the director owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,164.80. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.12.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price objective (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

