State of Wyoming Has $123,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BAM stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

