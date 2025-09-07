State of Wyoming Has $136,000 Stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

PCG opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.