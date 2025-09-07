State of Wyoming Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in WD-40 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.7%

WDFC stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. WD-40 Company has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average is $230.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

