State of Wyoming Has $139,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

State of Wyoming boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 107.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

