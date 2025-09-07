State of Wyoming Increases Stock Position in nLight $LASR

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in nLight were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in nLight by 6,563.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLight by 322.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in nLight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nLight by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in nLight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.44.

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. nLight’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,513,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,113,534.86. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,300 shares of company stock worth $9,374,016. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

