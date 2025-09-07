State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 188.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $672.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.35. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

