State of Wyoming Lowers Stake in The Lovesac Company $LOVE

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 304,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 280,522 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 170,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 249.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 108,987 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 88,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.41 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $296.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.580 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

