State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DLB opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,807,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,764.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,049 shares of company stock worth $9,920,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.